(Bloomberg) -- Discovery Ltd. plans to link South African companies looking to reduce power costs or their reliance on fossil fuels with independent power producers selling renewable energy.

By connecting local companies with power producers, the medical insurance and financial services provider expects to unlock at least 400 megawatts of additional power supply, it said in a statement Wednesday. Discovery sees this climbing to as much as 1,000 megawatts.

South African companies are grappling with the worst outages on record as Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which provides almost all of the country’s electricity, has kept the grid from collapse by cutting power when it’s been unable to meet demand. Eskom still gets more than 80% of its electricity from coal.

“South Africa is largely using very dirty fossil fuels and the ability to get renewable power is very difficult,” Discovery Chief Executive Officer Adrian Gore said in an interview. “There’s no marketplace.”

The country has taken measures to add generation from independent producers through government auctions, though the process has been delayed and some projects held up due to grid constraints.

As a result, Discovery decided to build a platform that aggregates companies that want to buy renewable energy and match them with power producers that are trying to get into the market.

Johannesburg-based Discovery has already expanded into banking, extending its financial services beyond insurance and investments. It also runs South Africa’s biggest health-insurance administrator.

It’s been working with about 14 independent power producers and is considering as many as 27 sites across South Africa with a view to building and starting operating by 2026.

It is also in talks with Eskom as to how these can be added to the grid as well as with companies including retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd. and hotel and casino operator Southern Sun Ltd. who are interested in signing up.

While the companies will enter a long-term contract with Discovery to purchase power, the cost for the wind and solar energy may be as much as 20% cheaper than what Eskom is currently charging. Discovery expects the platform to stimulate investment of between 20 billion rand ($1 billion) and 25 billion rand in the country’s energy infrastructure.

The companies “want to be carbon neutral as they’ve typically made those commitments to shareholders and stakeholders, but they also want to undercut prices they’re paying,” Gore said. “Because many companies have had considerable difficulty trying to solve this problem, we find we are knocking on a fairly open door.”

Eventually, the platform will expand to clients other than companies connected to the Eskom grid, Discovery said. That’s as new wheeling frameworks through municipalities become available, allowing privately generated power to be transmitted across the national grid.

The platform was developed with RMB, a division of FirstRand Bank.

