(Bloomberg) -- Discovery Inc. vowed to stay in Poland and defend its local television broadcaster for as long as possible, fighting legislation that if enacted would force the U.S. media giant to sell a majority stake in its investment.

Poland’s Parliament unexpectedly approved the media revamp on Friday, triggering rebukes from Washington, the European Union and Discovery -- one of the biggest U.S. investors in the country. The bill awaits approval by President Andrzej Duda, who could veto the measure.

Discovery International’s chief executive officer, Jean-Briac Perrette, said the Polish government has sent a message that it’s against an independent media and “closed for business” from foreign investors. The company is focused on preventing the legislation from becoming law.

“We love the business,” he said in an interview. “We have no interest whatsoever in breaking it up or selling it. At this point our intention is 100% clear: We want to remain in Poland.”

But if Duda signs the bill, Discovery would “have to reassess all of our options,” Perrette said. Discovery operates in almost 200 locations worldwide, including difficult markets like “Russia or parts of the Far East,” but has never run into a situation like that in Poland, he said.

Read more: Poland Approves Anti-U.S. Media Law, Jolting Washington Ties

The law would force Discovery to sell more than 50% of its TVN unit, the country’s most popular private television broadcaster. Poland’s ruling party has long tried to reduce the U.S. company’s clout, blaming its often critical coverage on foreign ownership. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the new rules are needed to prevent companies from unwanted countries, such as Russia and China, from buying media outlets.

Parliament’s vote further strained relations between Poland and the U.S., which Timothy Garton Ash, a scholar of Polish history at Oxford University, said were already at their lowest point since the former communist country joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1999.

Perrette said the new law could have widespread consequences for Poland while European security faces risks from Russia’s actions along Ukraine’s borders and a migrant crisis orchestrated by Belarus.

“We’re in a very precarious situation for Poland, Europe and the U.S. in relation to what’s happening just east of Poland,” he said. “This is a test of relationships and partnerships that touches on national security interests, well beyond the scope of the free press.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.