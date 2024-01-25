(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit commuters are already frustrated by delays, cancellations and the dark, dingy eyesore that is the arrival terminal at New York City’s Pennsylvania Station. Now they can add a 15% fare hike to the list.

The possible fare increase is needed to close a $107 million budget shortfall as the agency struggles to regain riders lost to the pandemic.

“It’s ridiculous. Really ridiculous. And then the way they’re running it, this is just unfair,” Rose Gowdie, 59, who works at Mount Sinai Hospital, said at New York Penn Station.

The proposal, which still has to be considered and approved, created a firestorm of ire for New Jerseyans who ride the bus and take the train. It’s been nearly a decade since NJ Transit last raised ticket prices.

Read more: NJ Transit Riders Face 15% Fare Increase to Close Budget Gap

Nitin Mahajan, 37, who works at JPMorgan Chase & Co., takes the train in from New Jersey four times a week and worries about the impact of a fare increase. For his commute from Princeton, “the fares are already very high, so a 15% hike would be too much.”

A one-way ticket on NJT from Montclair is currently $7.25, so a 15% hike would add about a dollar to the fare each way. For a typical commuter coming in four-days a week, that’s roughly $30 a month. If implemented, the hike would go into effect July 1 and be followed by 3% increases each July in perpetuity to account for inflation.

Public transit systems across the US are facing budget shortfalls as pandemic stimulus aid dries up and ridership remains stalled with many people embracing a hybrid work schedule. NJ Transit President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Corbett said the system was able to identify saving and revenue enhancements which helped offset the budget gap, but it wasn’t enough to eliminate it entirely.

“A decision to propose a fare adjustment is always the last resort,” he said in an emailed statement. The agency has scheduled a series of public feedback sessions where riders can air their grievances with the proposed plan.

One of the nation’s biggest transportation agencies, NJ Transit operates an active fleet of 2,221 buses, 1,231 trains and 93 light-rail vehicles. Between hundreds of bus routes and a dozen rail lines statewide, the system shuttles nearly 270 million passengers each year.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop called the proposal “unacceptable” in a post on X. Last year, New York lawmakers struck a deal to increase business taxes to provide a stream of much needed revenue to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The proposed fare increase comes as average 12-month on-time performance for NJ Transit trains was roughly 91% through November 2023, shy of a 95% goal, according to system data. The agency has seen an increase in service disruptions last year due to aging infrastructure throughout its network, which is owned and maintained by Amtrak. Earlier this month rail service was subject to delays after Amtrak signal issues halted trains traveling between New York City and Philadelphia.

“It gets people where they need to be for the most part, but it’s not the most reliable,” said Rafael Rojas, 31 who works in marketing and takes the bus about eight times per week. He said while the increase won’t change his commute, it’s “annoying for most people.”

Though others may chose not to take public transportation at the higher prices, officials acknowledged. New Jersey Transit could lose 1.4% of its ridership the next fiscal year.

Dedicated Revenue

Zoe Baldwin, New Jersey Director of the Regional Plan Association, a metro area advocacy group, faults New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and state legislatures for not increasing operating subsides for the transit agency.

“Advocates have called for several different revenue sources,” she said in an interview. “The problem is that the response from the state has consistently been: ‘Oh, we’re with you. We want to fund NJ Transit, just not like that.’ And then no alternative is proposed.”

Bailey Lawrence, a spokesperson for Murphy, said his administration has “kept its promise to hold the line on fare increases until staffing, capital funding, and reliability had markedly improved.” The Governor’s office “will continue to pursue additional avenues to respond to NJ Transit’s fiscal needs,” he said in a statement.

--With assistance from Alicia Clanton, Martin Z. Braun and Nic Querolo.

