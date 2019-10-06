(Bloomberg) -- Dish Network Corp. has reached a multi-year agreement with Fox Corp. covering local channels as well as FS1, FS2, the Big 10 Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes, the company said in a statement. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dish customers in 17 markets across 23 states and the District of Columbia had lost access to some Fox content, including NFL games, in September as the companies sparred over their latest contract. Fox News wasn’t affected by the dispute because it wasn’t part of the agreement in question.

