(Bloomberg) -- Dish Network Corp., the satellite-TV provider struggling to repay debt, kept losing customers late last year, according to results released Thursday by its parent company EchoStar Corp.

The company lost 314,000 pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, more than the same period a year earlier, EchoStar said in a statement. It shed 123,000 retail wireless subscribers, also more than a year earlier, even as it aspires to grow the mobile business as its new foundation.

EchoStar Chief Executive Officer Hamid Akhavan said the company is in discussions with numerous parties to raise money for debt repayments.

“There are many avenues” to further funding, Akhavan told investors on a call.

EchoStar shares rose 3.8%, to $13.60 at 1:18 p.m. in New York.

Dish and EchoStar are led by billionaire Charlie Ergen, who co-founded both companies and recently merged them as he works to transition Dish away from the dwindling pay-TV business and toward wireless services.

The results show sustained challenges facing Dish. Like other pay-TV providers it’s losing viewers to online video. At the same time it’s striving to meet debt repayment deadlines amid rising borrowing costs, while building a costly wireless network to compete with deep-pocketed rivals AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc.

EchoStar said on Feb. 12 it had scrapped a proposed debt swap after bondholders resisted the terms offered. Lenders were angered as the company shifted valuable assets including airwaves out of reach of existing creditors. The company still needs to extend debt maturities and raise new capital.

--With assistance from Jill R. Shah.

(Updates with CEO comments in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.