(Bloomberg) -- Dish Network Corp.’s customers lost access to Fox Corp. channels while the two companies spar over their latest contract, blacking out NFL games and other shows for millions of viewers.

Dish, the second-largest satellite-TV provider, said that Fox blocked local channels in 17 markets across 23 states and the District of Columbia. In a separate statement, Fox said that Dish and its Sling online service chose to drop the networks “in an effort to coerce us to agree to outrageous demands.”

The number of blackouts has increased this year as cable networks and pay-TV providers feud over the cost of programming. Dish has a separate dispute with AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia that has kept HBO off its service for months -- an impasse that has contributed to an exodus of customers from the satellite company.

“Dish/Sling is at it again, choosing to drop leading programming as a negotiating tactic regardless of the impact on its own customers,” Fox said in its statement. “While we regret this is Dish/Sling’s preferred approach to negotiating, we remind our loyal viewers that the Fox services are widely available through every other major television provider.”

Fox News wasn’t affected by the dispute because it wasn’t part of the contract in question.

