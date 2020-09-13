(Bloomberg) -- The National Football League and Dish Network Corp. reached an agreement to restore NFL games to the satellite-TV provider’s services, just in time for the first Sunday games of the new season.

Dish and NFL Media announced Sunday that they’ve reached a new carriage agreement for NFL Network and NFL RedZone, restoring both networks to Dish TV and its Sling TV online service.

The programming was removed from Dish’s services in June after it failed to agree with the NFL on contract terms. Football was also temporarily blacked out on Dish last year as part of a contract dispute with Fox Corp.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations,” Andy LeCuyer, Dish’s senior vice president of programming, said in a statement.

Dish’s shares have fallen about 9.5% since the beginning of the year, closing at $32.11 on Sept. 11.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.