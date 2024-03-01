(Bloomberg) -- Debt-laden Dish Network Corp. said it’s unlikely to meet an April 1 deadline to buy prized airwaves from T-Mobile USA Inc., a failure that would set in motion an auction of the frequencies valued at $3.6 billion or more.

Attempts to find financing for the purchase were unsuccessful, and “we no longer believe it is probable that we will exercise the option,” Dish parent company EchoStar Corp. said in a filing late Thursday.

Under an agreement with US regulators, T-Mobile must auction the airwaves if Dish doesn’t buy them by the deadline next month. T-Mobile in a filing said it won’t be required to divest the frequencies if they fetch less than $3.6 billion.

The agreement stems from T-Mobile’s 2020 purchase of rival Sprint Corp. US antitrust officials aimed to guide frequencies toward Dish to prop it up as a wireless operator and restore competition lost as Sprint disappeared. That hope is fading: Dish, with more than $24 billion in debt, continued to lose pay-TV and mobile service customers last year, EchoStar said in the filing.

The airwaves at issue, in the 800 megahertz band, are useful for mobile connections. T-Mobile didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

