Jun 2, 2020
Disinflation Out to Horizon, PBOC Fixit, Hottest Bonds: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- In the U.S., it’s disinflation for as far as the eye can see, writes Carl Riccadonna
- China’s central bank is trying to fix the persistent problem of poor access to credit by small companies. Meantime, PBOC No. 2 Pan Gongsheng said the temporary loan-purchase plan announced Monday won’t undermine any need to cut reserve ratios or interest rates
- The RBA’s refusal to entertain the prospect of negative interest rates is making Australia a hot destination for global bond managers
- Steven Weinstein raised his first-quarter revenue expectations for Wayfair Inc. after scouring credit and debit card information from millions of Americans
- The Trump administration is starting investigations into digital services taxes considered by several trading partners from the EU to India that could lead to tariffs being imposed
- Almost one-third of unemployment benefits estimated to be owed to the millions of Americans who lost their jobs haven’t been paid yet
- Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to broker a deal on a stimulus package, delaying plans to spend as much as 100 billion euros ($110 billion) to reinvigorate Germany’s faltering economy
- The threat of a no-deal Brexit is back -- and with it the risk that the U.K. economy’s shaky recovery will be hobbled
- Stephen Poloz will likely keep the Bank of Canada’s powder dry in his final policy decision, leaving the central bank’s next steps in the hands of incoming governor Tiff Macklem
- Turkish policy makers are pumping money into the economy at the fastest pace in over a decade, risking a weaker currency and stoking inflation
- Finland’s government decided on more stimulus for the economy and pushed back its goal to halt debt growth
- Coordination among Asian nations is key to steering the global economy toward recovery from the coronavirus crisis, according to former senior government officials and academics
