(Bloomberg) -- Millions of people in some of the worst Covid hotspots in Southeast Asia are in no rush for inoculation or just saying no, swayed by disinformation on social media from both local sources as well anti-vaccination movements in the U.S.

The world was somewhat prepared for a pandemic before Covid-19 struck, but it anticipated the wrong kind, said Aurelia Nguyen, managing director of the Covax facility for the nonprofit Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Moderna Inc.’s chairman vowed to keep testing the drugmaker’s Covid vaccine against variants and advised against “putting our guard down” as new mutations continue to emerge. Some Caribbean nations are seeing signs of a recovery in tourism.

The European Union is closing in on a deal with Valneva SE to purchase its vaccine for the region after resurrecting talks abandoned earlier this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 181.9 million; deaths pass 3.94 million

Vaccine Tracker: More than 3 billion doses administered

Growing gaps in U.S. vaccination rates show regions at risk

Family behind the Covid bleach ‘miracle’ cure was making fortune

The world’s museums are working out how to remember the pandemic

Heart problems, blood clots and other vaccine fears: QuickTake

Disinformation Spreads in Asia (5:55 a.m. HK)

False claims are fueling vaccine hesitancy in some pockets of the region, undermining efforts to vaccinate some of the most vulnerable people in Asia and end a pandemic that has stalled the global economy.

Despite some of the highest rates of new cases in the world, recent surveys have shown vaccine resistance is prevalent in the region. In the Philippines, 68% of the people are either uncertain or unwilling to take the shots, according to polling company Social Weather Stations. A third of Thais have doubts or refuse to be vaccinated, according to the Suan Dusit Poll, while a separate survey in Indonesia showed nearly a fifth of the population hesitating.

Anti-vaccination propaganda is a big reason for that hesitancy, which has further slowed takeup in countries already struggling with limited supplies. Less than 10% of the population in Thailand and the Philippines have received even one shot.

J&J to Study Shot in Adolescents This Year (5:05 a.m. HK)

Johnson & Johnson expects to start studying its one-dose vaccine in children 12 to 17 years old this fall, a company official said at a Johns Hopkins University virtual event. The drugmaker plans to sign up at least 4,500 adolescents and will check their progress a year later, according to J&J’s Macaya Douoguih. The company plans four studies in minors, she said.

The Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine is already approved in the U.S. and Europe for that age group.

Caribbean Sees Signs of Travel Rebound (3:45 p.m. NY)

Some Caribbean nations are seeing signs of a recovery in tourism after border closures and the Covid-19 pandemic decimated their economies last year.

The Dominican Republic received 1.4 million visitors in the first five months of the year, a trend that should accelerate in the second half of 2021, Hector Manuel Valdez Albizu, the country’s central bank president, said in a webinar with Bloomberg. More than 390,000 people visited the country in May, a 20% increase on April, but still shy of the more than half a million visitors in May 2019.

The Bahamas, where GDP contracted 16% in 2020, is also starting to receive cruise ships at its ports, and hotels are rehiring some of the workers laid offlast year, Bahamas Central Bank Governor John A. Rolle said in the webinar.

World Prepared for ‘Wrong Pandemic’: Covax (3:45 p.m. NY)

The world was somewhat prepared for a pandemic before Covid-19 struck, but it anticipated the wrong kind, said Aurelia Nguyen, managing director of the Covax facility for the nonprofit Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

“A lot of the focus had been on influenza,” Nguyen said Wednesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst virtual event. “We had the machinery in place thanks to seasonal flu vaccines, but we were not prepared for a coronavirus.”

Now that Covid vaccines have been developed, the next step is to get them to countries worldwide -- the mission of Covax -- and ensure that vaccines are available to poorer nations when the next pandemic inevitably hits, she said.

Bulgaria to Assign Color Codes to Countries (12:40 p.m. NY)

Bulgaria, which has had its borders open to visitors from most countries, will introduce a color-code system from July 1, the health ministry said in a statement. The criteria for the three categories -- red, yellow and green -- will include rates of new cases and positivity of tests, identification of worrying new variants in the countries, as well as the lack of enough information. The government in the Balkan country, which has the EU’s lowest vaccination rate, is preparing for a new wave in the fall amid the spread of the delta variant in Europe and slow inoculation.

Scotland Reports New Case Record (9:22 a.m. NY)

Scotland reported almost 4,000 new cases over the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

Even so, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a reduction in serious illness resulting from those new cases shows that vaccination is breaking the link between infection and hospitalisation. About 3.8 million of Scotland’s 5.5 million people have had their first jab, while more than 2.7 million have had both.

Finland Exceeds EU’s 70% Vaccination Target (9:03 a.m. NY)

Finland has exceeded the EU target to vaccinate more than 70% of its adult population. About 72% of Finns over the age of 18 have now received their first shot, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said on Wednesday. Roughly 18% of the population have been given two doses.

Portugal Premier Isolates Despite Negative Test (7:55 a.m. NY)

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa is self-isolating after being in contact with a member of his cabinet who tested positive for Covid-19.

Costa has tested negative for the coronavirus and received two doses of vaccine more than a month and a half ago. The premier will carry out his duties at a distance. Portugal reported 2,362 new cases on Wednesday, the most since Feb. 13, according to government data.

Valneva Said to Be Nearing EU Vaccine Deal (7:52 a.m. NY)

The European Union is closing in on a deal with Valneva SE to purchase its vaccine for the region after resurrecting talks abandoned earlier this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The EU and the French biotech are a few weeks away from finalizing a so-called advance purchase agreement, said the people, who didn’t want to be identified because the discussions aren’t public

Moderna Chairman Warns on Variants (7:28 a.m. NY)

Moderna Inc.’s chairman vowed to keep testing the drugmaker’s vaccine on variants and advised against “putting our guard down” as mutations emerge.

The new strains stem from “a natural process but it is concerning,” Noubar Afeyan said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “We really don’t know where these variants are going to go.”

The comments come after Moderna said its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the delta variant.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.