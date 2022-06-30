(Bloomberg) -- The UK released its current account on Thursday for the first quarter, and it is a bad reading. The deficit widened to 4.2% of GDP from 2.6% last quarter on an annual basis. Risks are underpriced for the pound facing a sudden stop in inflows and sharp fall from current levels.

You’re hard pushed to find anyone with a good word to say about the UK at the moment. From politics, to inflation, to strikes, to rain at Wimbledon (more on the way, no doubt), there is no shortage of calamities for people to get exercised about.

One of those is the UK’s current-account deficit, a consistent source of woe for many years, but the country has so far avoided a shock. Britain’s creditors have remained remarkably beneficent despite the cataclysms of the Global Financial Crisis and Brexit. Yet everyone has their limits. Deteriorating public finances and worsening inflation threaten to prompt a mass exodus of capital from UK shores, and a concomitant collapse in sterling.

The UK has one of the largest current-account deficits in the world, but it gets really ugly when you take a look under the hood. The country’s goods deficit continues to widen, and at a pace much faster than the services surplus is improving. Even the recent return of primary income to surplus turned out to be temporary. Blame Brexit if you want, but the net result is inescapable: the UK relies ever more on kindly foreigners to fund its deficit.

When you add up all those current-account deficits over the years you see how precarious the UK’s position really is. The net international investment position (NIIP) is the sum of these deficits, and UK’s is most negative in the world after the US (who of course can rely on its status as issuer of the world’s reserve currency).

The ugly truth is the UK has been for sale over recent years. The accumulation of current-account deficits has been funded by a larger and larger debt pile. The UK’s net international debt position is now over a £1 trillion ($1.21 trillion) liability. This has only partially been offset by a much smaller net asset equity position (£250 billion). These so-called portfolio flows, unlike stickier direct investment, are notoriously flighty and can vanish fast in times of stress.

The UK’s NIIP has worsened despite sterling weakening, as the price of its debt position has fallen by more than its equity position has risen. The “premium” the UK once enjoyed of paying less for its funding from abroad than what it received on its foreign investments has evaporated. This is the financial markets’ unequivocal way of saying that the UK has lost the privilege it once had as a first-rate power.

In the current volatile environment it’s not hard to imagine a shock scenario where international capital flows were hampered or froze. The UK’s external dynamics leave it one of the most exposed countries to such a situation. Options currently imply a one-in-fourteen chance that GBP/USD touches 1.10 before the end of September, a level it has only breached once in 50 years. You don’t need to be a catastrophist to think those odds are too low.

NOTE: Simon White is a macro strategist for Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog. The observations he makes are his own and not intended as investment advice. For more markets commentary, see the MLIV blog

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.