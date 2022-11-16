(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. acquired a still-under-construction ship that will be among the largest in the world, in the latest expansion of its cruise line business.

The vessel, formerly known as the Global Dream, will be completed in the former MV Werften shipyard, by the same builder, Meyer Werft, that produced three other Disney ships, the company said in a blog post.

Genting Hong Kong Ltd.’s Dream Cruises, which originally ordered the liner, and the shipyard, both ran into financial difficulties during the pandemic.

Disney plans to sail the ship internationally. It will be painted with the line’s signature white, black and red coloring. More details, including its name, features and itineraries, will be announced at a later date. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The ship will accommodate 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew, the company said.

Disney has been able to generate premium prices for its cruises, which feature the company’s characters and theater productions, as well as other whimsical elements. Its newest vessel, the Disney Wish, launched this year.

With the addition of the newest one, the company will have eight ships in its fleet, including two yet to be delivered.

