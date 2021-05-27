(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. added two new members to its board, including Silicon Valley veteran Amy Chang and Calvin McDonald, the chief executive officer of apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc.

The pair, whose appointments are effective immediately, bring the board total to 12 members.

Chang, 44, previously served as an executive at technology giants Cisco Systems Inc. and Google Inc., where she worked in ad measurement. She also serves on the board of Procter & Gamble Co. McDonald, 49, joined Lululemon three years ago after previously working at makeup giant Sephora and Loblaw Cos., Canada’s largest retailer.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger cited Chang’s work in machine learning and artificial intelligence as being valuable skills for the company, while McDonald has experience taking traditional retailers online.

“Amy Chang and Calvin McDonald are highly respected leaders with a deep understanding of the nexus between technology and the consumer experience, and we are excited to have them join the Disney board,” he said.

Iger, 70, is due to retire in December.

