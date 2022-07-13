(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is focusing on the metaverse with the latest class of startups the company is backing.

The Burbank, California-based entertainment giant chose six companies to participate this year in the Disney Accelerator program, and they all involve immersive experiences and technologies, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Disney provides the companies with capital, work space at its offices and access to executives and business opportunities.

Participants in this year’s program include FlickPlay, a social-media app that lets users unlock non-fungible tokens tied to real world locations; Obsess, which helps brands create 3D virtual stores on their websites; and Red 6, which makes a headset that can be used to tap artificial reality experiences in active, outdoor settings.

Previous participants in Disney’s program, launched in 2014, have included Epic Games, maker of the Fortnite game and the Unreal Engine computer graphics tool.

