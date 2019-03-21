(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. began slashing jobs at 20th Century Fox less than two days after completing its $71 billion takeover of the storied film studio.

The layoffs, focused on senior management in the Fox film division, included Chris Aronson, president of domestic theatrical distribution; product strategy chief Mike Dunn; and three senior marketing executives, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Stacey Snider, the studio’s chairman, said months ago that she would be leaving.

The executives are being given as much as six months’ pay as severance, according to one person familiar with the terms who asked not to be identified discussing nonpublic details.

The deal, one of the most sweeping in the current wave of media-industry consolidation, shrinks the number of major Hollywood studios to five from six, and was expected to result in thousands of job losses.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has promised cost savings of $2 billion by 2021, but also said he wants to exploit Fox franchises such as “Avatar” and “Deadpool.” Some executives, like Emma Watts, vice chairman of the Fox film studio, will transition to Disney.

‘Fight Club’

In a surprise move, however, Disney is shutting down the Fox 2000 movie brand, which made “Hidden Figures” and “Fight Club,” according to another person with knowledge of the matter. Disney plans to complete the Fox 2000 movies still in production and hasn’t fired its staff, the person said. Iger had earlier praised the company’s artier labels, like the Oscar-winning Fox Searchlight.

Disney, based in Burbank, California, is making the cuts on the 20th Century Fox lot, a swath of Los Angeles’ Century City still owned by Fox Corp., the new, smaller TV company that emerged from the Disney deal and is based on the property. It continues to be controlled by Rupert Murdoch and his family, who engineered the sale of 21st Century Fox Inc. assets to Disney.

Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s son and CEO of that business, held a town hall meeting Thursday. A Fox executive, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that Murdoch said he was planning to distribute shares to all employees. The new Fox chief also spoke about focusing on a collaborative culture driven by a new senior leadership team, thanked his father and outlined an optimistic vision for the future.

