(Bloomberg) -- Disney says ’Captain Marvel’ is the 7th best MCU opening day domestically behind only the three other Avengers films, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3.

Disney sees ’Captain Marvel’ as having a three-day projection of $145M-$155M

Internationally, ’Captain Marvel’ est. to collect $127M through Friday

’Captain Marvel’ opening day in China was $34.3M

