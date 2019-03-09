3h ago
Disney: 'Captain Marvel' Made Est. $61.4M Total Thur-Fri
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Disney says ’Captain Marvel’ is the 7th best MCU opening day domestically behind only the three other Avengers films, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3.
- Disney sees ’Captain Marvel’ as having a three-day projection of $145M-$155M
- Internationally, ’Captain Marvel’ est. to collect $127M through Friday
- ’Captain Marvel’ opening day in China was $34.3M
