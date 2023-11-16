(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co., battling activist investors and struggling to adapt to changes in consumer viewing habits, plans to address employees in a companywide town hall after Thanksgiving.

Bob Iger, who is on his second term as the global entertainment company’s chief executive officer, will address the “many opportunities before us” on Nov. 28, according to an internal memo.

Senior executives including film division head Alan Bergman, parks chief Josh D’Amaro, ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro and Dana Walden, who leads the TV business, will also join in the discussion moderated by ABC News anchor David Muir.

Like many media companies, Disney is making a painful course change as consumers drop traditional cable channels in favor of streaming. It has invested heavily in the Disney+ online service, eliminated thousands of jobs and reduced spending on its traditional TV networks.

On Wednesday, people with knowledge of the matter said activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has built a stake in Disney, which typically signals a quest for more influence. Nelson Peltz, the prominent activist investor behind Trian Fund Management, has boosted his stake in Disney and plans to seek seats on the board.

Shares of Disney gained 0.6% to $94.51 at the close in New York.

As part of his restructuring, Disney’s CEO has suggested he’s open to selling traditional TV networks, as well as possibly seeking a minority investor or joint venture with a tech company to accelerate the ESPN sports network’s transition to streaming.

Disney is also buying rival Comcast Corp.’s one-third stake in the Hulu streaming service for at least $8.61 billion.

Last week, the company announced that PepsiCo Inc.’s chief financial officer, Hugh Johnston, would become its new CFO.

