(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is considering offering a broader membership plan, which could offer discounts, special experiences and other perks to its legions of super fans.

Disney has been exploring various ways to harness technology to connect more directly with consumers, with a membership product being one of them, according to Kristina Schake, the company’s chief communications officer.

“Disney is more than a brand to our consumers, it’s a lifestyle, and we are exploring how to better serve them across our many touchpoints,” she said in an emailed statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the company’s plans earlier Wednesday.

The Burbank, California-based entertainment giant already has a fan club, D23, where members get invited to special events and enjoy discounts on merchandise. Membership there starts at $100 annually. It also sells annual passes to its theme parks, which can run as high as $1,600.

Nearly three years ago, the company launched its Disney+ streaming service, which includes TV shows and movies, everything from classic animated films to new Marvel and “Star Wars” TV series for a monthly fee. Disney bundles that service with its Hulu and ESPN+ online products at a discounted price.

The company has also been offering perks to Disney+ subscribers, including early entry to its theme parks on its upcoming Disney+ Day celebration on Sept. 8, as well as plans that include its National Geographic Kids magazine.

