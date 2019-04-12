(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. released a trailer and the name for its latest Star Wars film, aiming to reignite excitement for a franchise that’s been showing signs of strain.

The movie -- the ninth installment in the so-called Skywalker saga -- is called “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

It will be the last Star Wars film for a while, Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said Thursday. The company plans to take a “hiatus” after the movie’s December release, he said.

“We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter,” Iger told Emily Chang on Bloomberg Television. “There are movies in development, but we have not announced them.”

Last year’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” -- a stand-alone film that wasn’t part of the saga -- was the lowest-grossing film in the four-decade history of the franchise. Star Wars toy sales also have suffered. They fell in 2018 for the second year in a row, according to NPD.

The upcoming film is slated for Dec. 20. It’s the fifth Star Wars movie that Disney has released since acquiring Lucasfilm Ltd. for $4 billion in 2012.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Turner in Los Angeles at nturner7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.