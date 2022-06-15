(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is delaying the move of some 2,000 employees to Florida from California as it looks to complete offices there.

The company was originally planning on moving workers as early as this year. Disney said the campus it’s building in Lake Nona, near Orlando, won’t be done until 2026 and staffers can wait until then if they like.

While some employee have moved, the company said in an emailed statement it wanted to “continue to provide flexibility to those relocating.”

The shift, which involves employees who work in theme-park design, consumer products and other professions, has been unpopular internally. Workers have publicly voiced their concerns as Florida moved forward with a law restricting the discussion of sexual identity in schools earlier this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.