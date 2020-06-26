(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. will delay the release of its new “Mulan” film for a second time, setting the movie back about a month to Aug. 21, in the latest reshuffling to hit movie theaters.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require,” Alan Horn, chief creative officer, and Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Walt Disney Studios, said in a joint statement. “It has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance.”

The move sets up Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet” to be the first big blockbuster since the outbreak hit, assuming it doesn’t get rescheduled again too. That film was delayed twice and is now slated for Aug. 12.

“Mulan” a $200 million live-action remake of the 1998 animated hit of the same name, was already being marketed for a debut in March when the coronavirus prompted the closure of theaters all over the world.

Disney executives were hoping that some of that marketing -- such as the film’s red-carpet premiere, merchandise introductions and interviews with stars -- would carry forward to the new release date. It had previously been scheduled for July 24.

‘Tenet’ Pushed Back Until August, Roiling Hollywood’s Summer

Cinema executives have set plans to begin opening their theaters in July, but without fresh content, already skittish consumers are unlikely to return in large numbers. Hollywood instead has been releasing its films on home video or streaming platforms to capture some dollars and promote those new services. Disney, for example, is releasing “Hamilton,” a filmed version of the Broadway show on July 3. It was originally scheduled to appear in theaters next year.

Movies have been a huge profit driver for Disney, thanks in part to remakes of classic films such as “Jungle Book” and “Aladdin.” The studio generated nearly $2.9 billion in operating income last year, or 18% of the company’s total.

