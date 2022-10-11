(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. delayed the release date of several major films, including a new Avengers movie, and is pausing production on Marvel’s Blade after parting ways with its director.

Avengers: Secret Wars is now set to come out on May 1, 2026, six months later than planned, the company said Tuesday in an email. A new Deadpool film was delayed by two months to Nov. 8, 2024, while a Fantastic Four installment was pushed back by three months to Feb. 14, 2025.

The studio didn’t provide a reason for the delays, but told the crew of Blade it is pausing to do additional pre-production work. The film was to start filming in Georgia next month. Disney has also faced the industrywide challenge of recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic that halted in-person work on movies for much of 2020.

Last month, Disney pulled a new Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron, from its 2023 release calendar. Patty Jenkins, the film’s director, is also involved in making a third installment of Wonder Woman for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Other films received dates for the first time. Chevalier and A Haunting in Venice were added to the 2023 release calendar, while a new Planet of the Apes movie is set to come out in May 2024. News of the Blade halt was reported earlier Tuesday by the Hollywood Reporter.

