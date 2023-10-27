(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is once again overhauling its movie release calendar, delaying three films that had previously been scheduled for next year and removing another three from the line-up altogether.

Snow White, a live-action remake of the animated classic starring Rachel Zegler in the lead role, was delayed by a year to March 21, 2025. Elio, a Pixar film that was also due out next March, will instead be released in June 2025.

The twin strikes by screenwriters and actors have delayed many projects this year. Although the writers are back to work, the actors are still negotiating a new contract. Studios have struggled to even promote finished films with actors unable to participate in premieres and other events.

Disney’s move follows shake-ups at other studios. Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures delayed its eighth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise by a year, to May 2025.

Several of Disney’s releases have disappointed at the box office this year, including The Little Mermaid, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Haunted Mansion. This is the second major schedule shake up at the company, which earlier this year delayed films tied to some of its biggest franchises, including Avatar and Star Wars.

Disney also removed three previously scheduled films from its calendar. Magazine Dreams, which stars Jonathan Majors—who faces allegations of assault—was due out in December but is now unscheduled. Two untitled films, including a Pixar movie, that had earlier been set for 2025 are no longer scheduled.

The schedule changes mean more challenges for theater chains such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., which are still trying to get fans to come back to theaters since the pandemic.

