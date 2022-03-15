(Bloomberg) -- A group of Walt Disney Co. employees is calling for a series of walkouts to protest the company’s response to Florida legislation banning schools from discussing sexual orientation with their youngest pupils.

Organizers plan a series of short walkouts beginning Tuesday and culminating in a full-day walkout scheduled for March 22, according to the website WhereIsChapek.com, a reference to Disney’s chief executive officer, Bob Chapek.

“The recent statements by the Walt Disney Company leadership regarding the Florida legislature’s recent ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation,” the organizers wrote on the site.

The group’s demands include halting investment in Florida and stopping employee relocations to the state. The website suggests staffers use afternoon work breaks or sick time to participate in the protests.

It’s not clear how many Disney employees will join in the actions. The company’s Pride Advisory Group, a consortium of other LGBTQ groups at the company, said on a company Slack channel that it didn’t organize the walkout or endorse the group’s demands.

Chapek wrote to employees on March 7 saying the company wouldn’t take a position on the legislation, which applies to kindergarten through third grade. Two days later, he changed course and publicly stated that the company is opposed to the bill. Chapek also later apologized for his earlier stance and said he would pause political contributions to Florida legislators.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.