(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is expanding the biennial D23 convention in Southern California, a major draw for its most ardent fans, by moving some events to a nearby hockey arena.

Nighttime previews of the company’s upcoming movies, TV shows and theme-park attractions will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, as will a ceremony honoring Disney “Legends” like composer John Williams and actor Harrison Ford. The bulk of the D23 Expo will continue to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center, Disney officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fans who purchase tickets can reserve a spot at the arena, which will seat 12,000 for the Disney events. In the past, some attendees would sleep outside overnight to get in to the showcase events.

“We wanted to take a lot the stress out of the event,” Mitch Powers, general manager of the company’s D23 fan club, said at the press conference.

The move to the arena will nearly double seating capacity and allow for enhanced production of shows there. It will also allow for expanded shopping areas and attractions at the convention center.

This year’s D23 Expo runs Aug. 9-11, but the company is also planning additional events at its theme parks, adjacent shopping district and at an Angel’s baseball game. Prices for the event are lower than in 2022, with a single-day admission to the convention center starting at $79.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.