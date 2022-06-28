(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek for three years, giving a vote of confidence to a CEO who has battled controversy and a crippling pandemic.

Chapek has spearheaded the company’s transformation into a streaming powerhouse, and the board is “is committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today,” the company said Tuesday in a statement.

Only the seventh CEO in Disney history, Chapek, 63, has had a nearly 30-year career at the company. He became Disney’s top executive just weeks before its theme parks and studios were shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More recently, he has battled with Florida, the home of major theme-park operations, over a new law restricting discussion of gender in grammar schools.

Shares of Disney rose slightly in extended trading after the announcement, reaching $96.14. They closed fractionally lower Tuesday in New York at $95.92.

