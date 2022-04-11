(Bloomberg) -- The family of Charlee Corra Disney, a great-grandchild of The Walt Disney Co. co-founder Roy O. Disney, is donating up to $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign as a show of support to transgender and other LGBTQ+ people.

“Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Roy P. Disney, Charlee’s father, wrote in a fundraising letter sent by the HRC last week. Charlee Disney had initially announced a $250,000 matching grant last month at the organization’s annual gala; the family later decided to double the match, bringing a potential total donation to $1 million.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last month signed a bill limiting discussions of gender identity and sexuality for children in kindergarten through third grade. Critics have called the measure the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and warned that it can harm children who want to talk about their families, or are learning to express their own identities. Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek initially said the company would not take a stand on the bill, but reversed that position after employees protested and following threats of boycotts.

In the letter, Roy P. Disney said he and his wife Sheri “are determined to do everything we can to stop this from happening in other places.” He added that it’s “simply despicable that state legislators and governors are using fear and lies to rally their base … trying to erase LGBTQ+ youth from school and sports, flat-out telling transgender and non-binary youth that they don’t belong, and revoking the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“I felt like I could be doing more” in organizing for LGBTQ rights, Charlee Disney said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

A high school science teacher, Charlee recalled having “very few openly gay role models” growing up. “And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me,” Charlee said in the interview. The knowledge that young LGBTQ people have higher rates of depression and suicide spurred Charlee into action.

In the same interview, Sheri Disney said she hoped the donation match would serve as a “bridge” to the LGBTQ community. “I have a trans kid, and I love my kid no matter what,” she said.

Sheri said she had been initially disappointed in the company’s lack of action on the bill. The Walt Disney Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

