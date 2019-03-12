(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s telecom regulator has approved Walt Disney Co.’s $71 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox Inc.’s entertainment assets under the condition the companies agree to sell the Fox Sports channels and programming rights in the country, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The IFT, as the regulator is known, concluded Disney’s ownership of ESPN and Fox Sports would create a concentration, leaving only Grupo Televisa SAB as the remaining competitor in that specific market, one person said, asking not to be named because the process is not yet public. The vote was late Monday. Another Mexican antitrust regulator, Cofece, had already approved the deal in February.

Mexico was the last major holdout on the deal. Disney expects the purchase to close on March 20, the company said Tuesday. Brazil’s regulatory agency Cade approved the deal last month under a similar divestment agreement. The parties agreed to the sale to get the green light. In Mexico, the IFT has notified the companies of the ruling, a person said.

In the U.S., Disney agreed to sell Fox’s 22 regional sports networks after the Justice Department said the ownership of those channels and ESPN would give the company undue influence in sports broadcasting. The company will also sell its 50 percent stake in A+E Networks in Europe to satisfy regulators.

