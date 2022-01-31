(Bloomberg) -- Abigail Disney, an heiress to the Walt Disney Co. fortune and documentary filmmaker who has criticized income inequality, used a Twitter thread on Monday to call out billionaire investor Leon Cooperman after he took a philosophical turn and questioned the nature of his wealth in a profile published by the Washington Post over the weekend.

“Does it make any sense?” he was cited by the Post as asking himself after a day of stock trading. “To sit inside all day in front of a machine, making money I don’t need so I can give it to someone I don’t know?”

Read More: Disney Heiress Says Skip Theme Park Visits to Help Worker Rights; Cooperman Says Making $400,000 Doesn’t Mean You’re Wealthy

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.