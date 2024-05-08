Disney+, Hulu and Max Will Be Available Together This Summer

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will sell their biggest streaming services together in one bundle starting this summer.

Both the ad-free and ad-supported versions of Disney+, Hulu and Max will be sold together, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. They didn’t give any prices. Such offers typically come at a discount to the individual purchases.

The arrangement means consumers can get access to Disney and Warner Bros. movies and TV shows. That includes programming from Disney’s ABC and FX, as well as the suite of Warner Bros. channels such as HBO and HGTV.

With growth in consumer sign-ups harder to come by, media giants have increasingly been looking for ways to combine their offerings. Disney included a Hulu button on its Disney+ service, so subscribers can more easily watch both.

Meanwhile, Disney, Warner Bros. and Fox Corp. are planning a new sports-focused streaming service later this year that will include games from all three companies.

An ad-free bundle of Disney+ and Hulu costs $20 a month presently, while ad-free Max is $16.

