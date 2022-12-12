(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. created “far-reaching” financial risks for itself by opposing a Florida law limiting instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools, according to an investor who is demanding the company turn over internal records about the decision.

By criticizing the state for enacting the restrictions – which critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law — Disney lost control over tax and improvement issues at its Orlando-area theme park, investor Kenneth Simeone said in a lawsuit unsealed Friday in Delaware Chancery Court.

In April, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation eliminating the special-municipal district Disney has operated in the state since the late 1960s. It’s part of a drive to punish the company for its stand against the ‘Don’t Say Gay” law, which was championed by DeSantis and imposed limits on instruction from kindergarten through third grade.

“The financial repercussions from Disney’s actions, and resulting harm to the company and its stockholders, have been swift and severe,’ Simeone said in his 22-page records demand.

Liz Jaeger, a Disney spokeswoman, didn’t immediately return a call and an email Monday seeking comment on Simeone’s records suit.

The complaint is a so-called “books and records” action, demanding documents that can be used to sue Disney directors over the decision to oppose the Florida law. Delaware judges often grant such file requests.

Simeone contends there are legitimate questions about Disney directors’ decision to allow company officials to publicly slam the law knowing the firm could “lose the benefits of a one-of-a-kind deal that has existed between Disney and the state for more than half a century.”

The dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District means Disney loses control of decisions about taxation, infrastructure improvements for the park and its surrounding areas, and could be on the hook for billions in additional debt. Florida lawmakers approved the district in 1967 at the behest of Disney officials, who were in the process of opening their theme park southwest of Orlando.

DeSantis — a Republican who won reelection last month — has criticized Disney since the company was pressured by employees to speak up about the school bill earlier this year. Simeone said Disney officials ignored a warning from the governor about opposing the statute.

The case is Kenneth Simeone v. The Walt Disney Co., No. 2022-1120, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

