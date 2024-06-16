(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be cleared by Chinese regulators for release in that lucrative market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The likely decision raises the earnings potential for one of Disney’s potential biggest films of the year, and comes after previous blockbusters were denied entry into China recently as relations between the Asian nation and the US deteriorated. The impact has rippled through some of Hollywood’s top studios, as box-office earnings of some American titles in China have historically exceeded revenue earned back at home.

A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment.

The latest Deadpool film, the third installment in an R-rated, f-bomb-laden trilogy, is the first since Disney acquired rights to make movies based on the Marvel comic-book character after closing the $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. Chinese regulators barred the first Deadpool from the country when it was released in 2016, and they allowed only a PG-13-rated version of 2018’s Deadpool 2.

The first two Deadpool movies grossed a combined $1.5 billion at the global box office. Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to be released in the US in July.

Another franchise Disney acquired as part of the Fox deal was Avatar. The second film, released in 2022, was also cleared by Chinese regulators and became the third-highest-grossing movie in history, with $2.3 billion in ticket sales.

On June 14, Disney released Inside Out 2, generating a $295 million global haul in ticket sales that scored the biggest opening weekend in history for an animated film.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.