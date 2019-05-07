(Bloomberg) -- “Avatar” fans will have to wait another year.

Walt Disney Co., which acquired the franchise when it bought 21st Century Fox Inc.’s entertainment assets this year, will delay “Avatar 2” to December 2021 from 2020. Additional sequels also were pushed back, meaning a proposed “Avatar 5” won’t debut until 2027.

The move cuts what could have been Disney’s biggest film of 2020 from its schedule, meaning it will have to rely more other movies, such as “Cruella” and a “West Side Story” reboot directed by Steven Spielberg. It also will have a trio of Marvel films, though two are still untitled.

The first “Avatar” film in 2009 was the highest-grossing of all time and capitalized on the surging popularity of 3D movies. But audience interest in the franchise may have cooled since then. Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” is now poised to overtake it in box-office revenue.

The big question hanging over the series is whether writer-director James Cameron can rekindle excitement surrounding Avatar’s Pandora world and its Na’vi people over the next two to eight years.

