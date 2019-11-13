Disney Market Value Is Now Double Netflix’s After Latest Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Gone are the heady days of 2018 when Netflix Inc. was briefly worth more than entertainment heavyweights Walt Disney Co. and Comcast Corp.

Disney’s market value at more than $265 billion is now twice that of Netflix after a recent surge fueled by optimism about its rival streaming service. Disney shares surged 7.3% to a record on Wednesday after reporting that 10 million customers subscribed to its Disney+ service, which debuted on Tuesday.

Netflix has seen its market value fall to about $125 billion from a record of $182.1 billion in July 2018 amid slowing revenue growth and increasing competition. Comcast Corp. has a market value of $206 billion.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeran Wittenstein in San Francisco at jwittenstei1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Jennifer Bissell-Linsk

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.