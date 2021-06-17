(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is moving its highly anticipated documentary about the Beatles from theaters to its streaming service, in the latest sign Hollywood is still unsure if consumers are willing to come back to cinemas in large numbers.

“The Beatles: Get Back,” a behind-the-scenes peek at the band in its prime, had been scheduled to hit theaters in August. It now will appear as a three-part series on the company’s $8-a-month Disney+ streaming service at no additional charge, the company said Thursday. It was originally scheduled to come out in theaters last year.

The picture was created by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, based on outtakes from an earlier documentary, 1970’s “Let It Be.” That film was most notable for its stunning concert on the roof of the Beatles’ London headquarters, as well as a testy exchange between guitarist George Harrison and bassist Paul McCartney. That film was criticized, most recently by drummer Ringo Starr, for not really capturing the fun side of the band.

Theaters have had a tough time, with the pandemic scaring fans away from indoor, group experiences. Last weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II,” the horror film in its third week, outgrossed the newly released musical “In the Heights,” a sign that older audiences in particular may be reluctant to return.

Disney, like other studios, has been trying different release strategies. It sometimes offers films online and in theaters at the same time and occasionally charges $30 for Disney+ subscribers to watch new films at home.

