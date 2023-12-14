Disney Needs Its Ex-CFO and Nelson Peltz on Its Board, Trian Says

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz has proposed two nominees for the board of Walt Disney Co., himself and the former chief financial officer of the media and entertainment giant.

Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP has put forward Jay Rasulo, Disney’s CFO from 2010 to 2015, in addition to himself, according to a statement Thursday. Trian controls about $3 billion of Disney’s common stock, or around 1.8% of the total.

“Disney appears no closer to adequately addressing the compensation misalignment, governance, and succession issues that have plagued the company for decades,” Trian said.

Disney’s governance and nominating committee will review the proposed Trian nominees and provide a recommendation to the board, the company responded in a statement.

“Disney has an experienced, diverse, and highly qualified board that is focused on the long-term performance of the company, strategic growth initiatives including the ongoing transformation of its businesses, the succession planning process, and increasing shareholder value,” the company said.

Rasulo worked at Disney for nearly 30 years, rising through the theme-parks division to ultimately lead that business. He switched jobs with Tom Staggs to become CFO in what was widely viewed as a contest over who would succeed Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger. After Staggs was elevated to chief operating officer in 2015, Rasulo left the company.

“The Disney I know and love has lost its way,” Rasulo said in the Trian statement. “Nelson and I look forward to helping the board and management reorient the company towards delighting its consumers again and driving significant value for its owners.”

Peltz has criticized Disney for bungling its own CEO transition after Iger returned to run the company in November 2022 following the ouster of his successor, Bob Chapek. The activist nominated himself to Disney’s board during the last proxy season but withdrew after the company announced a restructuring that cuts billions of dollars in costs and thousands of jobs.

Performance Pressures

The world’s largest entertainment company has been under pressure from investors to improve its performance following billions of dollars in losses at its streaming services and a string of disappointing movies from its film studio.

Disney shares have risen more than 8% this year, giving it a market value of $172 billion. The S&P 500 is up 23% over the period.

“The root cause of Disney’s underperformance, in our view, is a board that is too closely connected to a long-tenured CEO and too disconnected from shareholders’ interests,” Trian said in its statement.

Another activist investor ValueAct Capital Management also amassed a significant position in Disney, Bloomberg News reported. ValueAct has yet to publicly comment on its plans to nominate directors.

In November, Disney said Morgan Stanley chief James Gorman and veteran media executive Jeremy Darroch will join its board of directors ahead of an expected proxy fight.

While the appointments are a step forward, Trian said they are insufficient “because the new directors were chosen without shareholder input and because they seemingly do not own meaningful amounts of stock.”

