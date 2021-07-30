(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s “Jungle Cruise” arrived simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service Friday, employing the same release strategy that has led to disputes over how to pay actors in the digital age, including a lawsuit this week by one of the world’s biggest stars.

With Covid-19 on the rise again, theaters still face a difficult climate. Studios like Disney are trying to maximize revenue by giving film fans the chance to stay at home and watch new releases. At the same time, the movies give the entertainment giants a showcase for their new streaming services.

“Jungle Cruise” features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in a film based in part on the entertainment company’s popular theme-park ride. Blunt starred earlier this year in “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was also at the center of a release dilemma. Its premiere was moved multiple times, and the picture finally debuted in May -- with a short exclusive theatrical run before appearing online.

Blunt raised concerns then with its studio, Paramount Pictures, about plans to debut “Quiet Place Part II” so soon online. With some of her compensation tied to box-office results, the decision had the potential to draw fans away from cinemas and cut her payday. The film went on to collect $291 million in ticket sales worldwide, a success for the pandemic era.

Scarlett Johansson, star of Marvel’s “Black Widow,” took the issue public Thursday, with a lawsuit claiming Disney broke its promise to release her movie in theaters exclusively. Disney countered that it paid Johansson $20 million and that the suit is without merit.

‘Not the Last’

“This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts,” Johansson’s lawyer John Berlinksi said in a statement after filing her suit.

The dispute heated up even further Friday, with Johansson’s representative Creative Artists Agency accusing Disney of trying to “weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman.”

“This suit was filed as a result of Disney’s decision to knowingly violate Scarlett’s contract,” CAA Co-Chairman Bryan Lourd said in a statement. “They have very deliberately moved the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the company, leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That’s it, pure and simple.”

Disney didn’t comment on its compensation arrangements for “Jungle Cruise.” Representatives for Blunt and Johnson didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The popularity of streaming has forced Hollywood studios to rethink their entire business, from how much they spend on films and TV shows to what they pay people to appear in them. And they’ve slowly taken steps to adapt their contracts to the new age.

Movie Pipeline

But there is a pipeline of films made before the Covid-19 outbreak in which actors and other key figures have compensation tied to box-office results. And many of those movies are appearing on streaming services far sooner than anyone planned, drawing fans away from cinemas.

“Jungle Cruise” will be available for viewing on the Disney+ service for a $30 fee at the same time it’s playing in theaters. The film took in $2.7 million in Thursday night showings in the U.S., Disney said Friday. The studio spent $200 million making the picture, according to trade reports.

The pre-pandemic expectations for “Black Widow” were especially high. Similar Marvel pictures, like “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel,” generated box-office sales of more than $1.1 billion globally. But with movie fans worldwide still reluctant to attend theaters, the film has brought in just $319.5 million in worldwide ticket sales since its July 7 release.

“Jungle Cruise” is expected to open with domestic weekend sales of about $30 million, according to market researcher BoxofficePro, a fraction of the $80 million that “Black Widow” generated with its opening. Reviews of the movie are mostly favorable, with 64% of critics recommending “Jungle Cruise,” according to RottenTomatoes.com. BoxofficePro estimates the film could take in up to $135 million in domestic ticket sales during its full theatrical run.

Warner Bros., owned by AT&T Inc., has been at the forefront of adapting its compensation to the industry’s new economics.

After shocking Hollywood with its decision to release all its new movies this year on HBO Max, the studio adjusted terms of its deals to compensate partners as if the films had been box office winners. Early in the year, the studio decided to pay a larger group of cast and filmmakers money based on fees it collected from HBO Max, distributing some $200 million to the talent, according to people with knowledge of the studio’s actions.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.