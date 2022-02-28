(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is pausing releases of new films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar movie “Turning Red,” about a girl who turns into a giant panda.

The company cited the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis,” as reason for the pause.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation,” the company said in a statement. Disney said it would also work with international relief organizations to provide aid to refugees.

Hollywood, like many other industries, is struggling with how to react to the invasion of the Ukraine. Russia is a sizable market for U.S. films and many new releases are scheduled to open there.

A senior manager at Disney’s music group said in a message to music publishers that banking sanctions against Russia were preventing the company from receiving payments associated with its hit soundtrack “Encanto,” according to a copy of the message which was posted by a third party on Twitter.

Songs from “Encanto” have been translated into Russian and Ukrainian, and were being downloaded frequently on YouTube.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.