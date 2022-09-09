(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. plans to add a third attraction to its Marvel superhero area at the California Adventure theme park, reflecting the strong performance of the company’s resorts business.

While offering few specifics, the company said in a Twitter post Friday that the expansion of its Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California, would include a “brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes.”

The company made the announcement at the start of its D23 Expo, a three-day extravaganza for fans that includes celebrity appearances, dioramas of theme-park attractions in progress and plenty of opportunities to shop. It’s held at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Disney’s theme-park business has been on a tear as consumers travel again after nearly three years of pandemic. Profit for the division, which includes consumer products, rose sixfold to $2.19 billion in the most recent quarter.

The Avengers Campus, which opened last year, includes an immersive Spider-Man ride that allows guests to seemingly shoot webs at evil robot spiders. Other upcoming attractions teased at D23 include a remodeling of Splash Mountain to focus on Tiana, the company’s first Black princess.

