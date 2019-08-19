Disney Plus to launch in Canada on Nov. 12 for $9 per month

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    BURBANK, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company (DIS.N) says it will launch its Disney Plus streaming service in Canada in mid-November, taking on Netflix and other services as consumers increasingly drop traditional cable.

    The California-based entertainment giant says Nov. 12 marks the global launch of the service, starting with the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands.

    It says Canadian residents will pay $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year to access Disney shows and movies from its various brands including Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. The price is a dollar lower than Netflix Inc.'s (NFLX.O) monthly price of $9.99 for its basic package. 

    The launch of Disney Plus in Australia and New Zealand will follow on Nov. 19.

    Disney says the service will be available on nearly al major mobile and connected TV devices at launch with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony.

    The upcoming launch comes after Disney ended its licensing relationship with Netflix and began pulling some of its content from the service.

    With files from BNN Bloomberg