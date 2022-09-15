(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. has pulled the upcoming Star Wars film “Rogue Squadron” from its 2023 release calendar, a disappointment for theaters still trying to recover from the pandemic.

The picture is one of two the company removed from its schedule next year, according to a statement Thursday. The other was an untitled live-action movie. Disney added one film, “Next Goal Wins,” from its smaller Searchlight label. Another picture, “Haunted Mansion,” was delayed until Aug. 11 from its original March 10 release date.

The Star Wars movie had been slated for release in December 2023. Patty Jenkins, the film’s director, is also involved in making a third installment of “Wonder Woman” for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Disney, like others in the industry, has faced challenges ramping up film and TV production after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the business. The schedule changes could hamper the recovery of the theater business, which has suffered attendance shortfalls and a dearth of films as a result of the pandemic.

Disney had put its Star Wars film production on hiatus as it focused on TV shows. The last film in the series was “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019.

