Walt Disney Co. investors, like its customers, love a good story, and they got one Thursday when the entertainment giant reported better-than-expected quarterly results and a surge in streaming customers.

Disney+, the flagship online TV business, grew to 116 million subscribers in the third quarter ended July 3, beating the 113.1 million that analysts expected. With its theme parks back open after the COVID-19 shutdown, Disney said earnings rose to 80 cents a share, excluding some items, beating the 55 cents analysts estimated.

The results underscore how the world’s largest entertainment company is rebounding from the pandemic, which shuttered its resorts around the world, idled its cruise ships and crimped attendance at movie theaters. There are still some storm clouds on the horizon. COVID-19 has cost the parks US$1.6 billion in earnings over the past nine months.

“The results were really strong, and with lots more content and new market launches, they have so many levers to pull,” said Geetha Ranganathan, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “They’ve won the streaming wars, in my mind.”

Disney shares rose as much as 5.6 per cent to US$189.29 in after-market trading. The stock has lost 1 per cent this year through the close Thursday in New York, compared with a 19 per cent gain for the S&P 500.

The company’s direct-to-consumer unit -- the home of its streaming business -- saw its losses narrow in the quarter, due to improved results at the Hulu and ESPN+ online services. Meanwhile, movies released online, such as “Cruella” and “Luca,” as well as new TV shows from the Marvel superhero factory, drove new customers to Disney+.

Disney’s theme parks, a costly anchor during the pandemic, also beat expectations with operating income of US$356 million, the first profitable quarter since March of last year. All of the Disney’s theme parks around the world are open, with attendance and related revenue on the upswing. Revenue in that division soared fourfold.

The delta variant of COVID-19 is threatening that rebound, however. Southwest Airlines Co. this week reduced its forecast for revenue for the current quarter because the recent surge in cases has cut domestic travel demand and led to trip cancellations. It’s the biggest airline serving Orlando, Florida, the largest market for Disney resorts. Disney management may address the current climate on their call with investors Thursday afternoon.

The studio business continues to suffer from COVID-19 fallout, Disney said. Fewer theatrical releases and production delays are limiting the availability of films to be sold for home entertainment.