(Bloomberg) -- “After a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said Sunday in a statement.

“We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country,” the company said

NOTE: Dec. 18, Disney, YouTube Fail to Reach Deal for Channels Including ESPN

