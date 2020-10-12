(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. is shaking up its management ranks and organizational structure to refocus the entertainment giant on its thriving Disney+ streaming business.

The company is merging its TV networks, film studio and direct-to-consumer divisions into one big group it is calling Media and Distribution. Existing content chiefs will continue to oversee their businesses, but they will now be directly able to choose what movies and TV shows air on Disney’s growing lineup of streaming services.

A new star, Kareem Daniel, who previously headed up consumer products within the theme-park division, will now take over distribution for the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services.

Though it may now have fewer divisions reporting their financials, the company intends to break out results to continue to give investors clarity about individual businesses.

The changes underscore how important streaming is becoming to Disney and the whole media industry. Traditional TV networks such as the company’s ABC and Disney Channel are seeing viewers and cable-TV subscriptions tumble in favor of on-demand viewing on services such as Netflix Inc. The company’s Disney+ platform, launched just last November, has already signed up more than 60 million subscribers.

“Given the incredible success of Disney+ and our plans to accelerate our direct-to-consumer business, we are strategically positioning our company to more effectively support our growth strategy and increase shareholder value,” Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said in a statement.

