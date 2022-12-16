(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water takes in $17 million domestically in Thursday preview ticket sales, pointing to early strength at the box office for one of the most expensive films in Hollywood history.

The film generated an additional $50.4 million in international markets in its first two days, Disney said in a statement Friday.

The Way of Water is expected to take in between $145 million and $179 million in US and Canadian theaters through Sunday, and hundreds of millions more globally, according to forecaster Boxoffice Pro. That would put it alongside the biggest films of the year, and be a much-needed boost for cinemas still struggling to come back from the pandemic.

Disney is projecting $150 million domestically and $250 million overseas in its debut weekend, not including China.

The company has a lot riding on the film. The Way of Water is the sequel to 2009’s Avatar, the highest-grossing picture of all time with $2.92 billion in box-office receipts. It’s potentially the most significant film franchise to come from Disney’s $71 billion purchase of Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019. The production costs alone for The Way of Water have been reported by various news outlets to be greater than $350 million. Disney shot two pictures at once, part of all overall plan to have five films in all, going out to 2028.

That’s why the company is pulling all the levers it can to make it a hit. Disney held star-studded premieres in London and Los Angeles. It rereleased the original film in theaters to boost awareness, and it ran a TV special on the making of the film on its ABC and Hulu networks. Much of the original cast is back, and director James Cameron has talked in interviews about the ability of stars Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver to hold their breath under water during the filming.

The first Avatar became a cultural phenomenon, with its dazzlingly special effects ushering in a new era 3D cinema. Many people saw it again and again, a far broader audience than those normally interested in science-fiction films, notes David Herrin, founder of the Quorum, a movie research firm.

Herrin’s analysis suggests the sequel is resonating particularly well with men over 35, although overall interest is also strong.

“It’s stayed in the consciousness of culture more than people thought,” he said in an interview.

The film will be among the widest releases in Disney history, debuting on over 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 internationally. It’s being released at the same time globally in every country, a rarity in the business. The large number of screens will be critical to allowing more people to see the film, because its three-hour-plus length limits the number of times it can be shown daily, notes Comscore Inc.’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Ticket prices will also help boost receipts, with large screen and other high-end formats hitting $28 a seat in some markets.

Other studios are giving The Way of Water a wide berth. Only four other films are getting wide releases in the US this month, half the number of prepandemic times, according to Comscore data.

The Way of Water follows the story of a moon called Pandora and the colonization that threatens the indigenous Na’vi humanoid race that inhabits it. It’s got 80% of critics recommending it, according to the review site RottenTomatoes.com, with Movie Mom’s Nell Minow calling it “more of an experience than a movie, but the experience is a fun place to visit.”

The picture is being released amid a tumultuous period at Disney, which reappointed Bob Iger to the role of chief executive officer last month after its stock collapsed by the most two decades in the last quarterly earnings under former CEO Bob Chapek.

