(Bloomberg) -- Few Disney World vacations are relaxing, but Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is easily one of the most overwhelming experiences that you can have within the massive Florida resort and its four parks. I would know: My work as a Disney-focused writer has led me to seven years’ worth of whirlwind days in parks around the world, and while I’m frequently on the verge of exhaustion afterwards, I’ve rarely felt as physically and emotionally wiped out as I did after two nights of outer-space role playing.

The new hotel experience, themed to the film franchise that Walt Disney Co. acquired in 2012, marks the destination’s first entry into an overnight offering that isn’t available to the masses, both in terms of its capacity and a price point Disney fanatics are used to. Two-night voyages start at $5,300 for a family of three, and can exceed $12,000 if you book the top-level Grand Captain Suite, which sleeps up to eight. It’s also a hybrid of two categories to which Disney has previously aspired but never mastered: immersive theater and luxury hospitality.

What exactly happens at this spaceship-themed, cruise-like non-hotel? A mix of live-action role-playing, digital gaming, and the occasional conversation with a droid. It’s like a Star Wars overnight camp, right down to the space bunk beds and digital “viewports” out onto the cosmos. (Those rumors are true: There is nary an actual window aboard, though it’s not as bad as it sounds.)

All guests participate in key activities (lightsaber practice, bridge navigation training, technicolor dinners at the Crown of Corellia dining room) and then the rest of the trip is yours to mold. Additional adventures must be actively sought out, both by interacting with actors and monitoring your “datapad” (space lingo for cell phone) for missions and invitations to secret events.

Everyone’s journey aboard the “Halcyon” is personalized and will vary—regardless of whether you share blood, bonds, or a room—so not all experiences are equal, by design. Navigate through the ship’s social ecosystem and you’ll be rewarded; opt out, and before you know it, your one shot to unveil secret plans or smuggle goods is gone.

In all, you’re getting access to a themed world wherein you can play out Resistance missions or barter information with the First Order, and all diverging storylines culminate in a suspenseful finale on Night 2. (No spoilers, of course, but hey—you think they’re gonna let the First Order win?)

A word to the wise: Despite the price, don’t expect five-star hotel amenities or treatment. That will cause only disappointment, as will a handful of fundamental mistakes that are easy to make in a new and unusual setting.

Here’s what I’ve learned—through my own experiences during a media preview and those of several paying guests on early voyages—about the right and wrong ways to vacation with Chewbacca onboard a starship.

Use a Disney travel agent. Trust us

There’s additional availability now that dates have been released through the end of 2022, but bookings are taken only over the phone, and travelers are reporting wait times of up to three hours. (This makes no mention of the maddening hold music.) Even if you’re a self-sufficient traveler, let an expert take over. Not only is it free, they can help you deal with the complicated new logistics of planning a Disney trip in 2022, should you want to add a few days in the parks before your cruise. Mouse Counselors, Carry on the Magic, and Makin’ Memories Travel are great, but almost any authorized Disney vacation planner will do.

Think twice about bringing toddlers

Be mindful that unlike the Disney theme parks, Galactic Starcruiser isn’t built for all ages. While younger kids will find plenty to do, Disney travel agent Sara Maciel warns of unexpected challenges. “Bringing a two-year-old aboard was amazing and we got to form these family memories, but having to combat with nap times, bedtimes, and the fast pace of the ship was hindering,” she explains. And with no babysitting services on the ship, parents have to tag in and out of late-night Holo-sabacc at Sublight Lounge.

Some activities, such as lightsaber training, are limited to kids aged seven and up, though modified experiences exist in some cases for the younger set. A further drawback she cites: “Pushing a stroller kept us from getting in the thick of things.” There’s a lot of moving around the ship and faux emergencies to race toward, and it’s no fun being stuck in the back of a crowd while a big scene plays out.

One plus: There’s a special “younglings” menu in the restaurant, featuring such things as pizza and “chicken swords.”

Do bring teens

If your party includes Star Wars-loving kids and teens, it can make for an extremely fun bonding situation. It’s likely your brood will make individual gameplay decisions. Each person gets their own datapad and missions, complete with constantly updated customizations that reflect their individual interactions with actors onboard. Come prepared for subterfuge shenanigans if your offspring choose to join the First Order and rat out their family members as Resistance sympathizers, which appears to happen consistently. Christine Nordstrom, a Disney Parks fan and chief executive officer of Five-O Donut from Sarasota, Fla., says one of her two teenagers withheld information from her—including which meetings she was heading to on the ship. “All three of us had a different experience,” she says.

Pack your own toiletries

The Star Wars-themed starship is touted as a luxury liner. In reality, the amenities fall flat. For one thing, personal products (shampoo, shower gel, lotion) are permanently affixed to the wall in the bathrooms, which are just barely larger than those on generic cruise ships. And though each room provides a “thermal blower” and keepsake metal tin with make-up removing wipes and wash-off face masks by H2O+ (Disney’s official partner), you’ll find no bar of soap, slippers, or amenity kit, which would be unforgivable not to provide at a more than $2,000-a-night hotel anywhere else on Earth. (Oh yeah, the carafe of water in your room? It’s for self-serve refills up in the atrium.)

Take advantage of the five-star service

Attention to small, luxurious details is not Disney’s strong suit. (See above.) But Galactic Starcruiser delivers a surprisingly high-quality punch in its hospitality. Servers readily recall food preferences, staffers actively remember your name, and the atrium front desk offers concierge-style assistance rarely seen beyond Disney’s club-level rooms.

Here’s an example: A friend of Adam Russell, a musician and Star Wars podcaster, mentioned to the concierge that he didn’t have time to buy a particular souvenir at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, only to find it in his room that evening. “They got it for him, charged it to his room, and there it was, sitting on the bed when we got back,” Russell recalls.

Aim to be among the first to arrive

Check-in runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on embarkation day. I arrived at 2:45 p.m. to avoid crowds, but wound up missing out on early game play that could have solidified my personal narrative sooner. Don’t arrive too early, though; they’ll take your bags and send you to Disney Springs, the local shopping mall, until it’s time to “board.” (Note: Anyone transferring from another Walt Disney World hotel gets a free taxi transfer and automatic noon checkout from that hotel, a nice hack that guarantees timely arrival.)

Come hungry—really hungry

Galactic Starcruiser’s rates are mostly all-inclusive; meals and activities are built into the price, but add-ons such as alcoholic drinks will cost extra. (Drinks range from $11 glasses of wine to $23 specialty cocktails.)

Sample as much food as you can. Dinners are coursed, not served buffet style, so you’ll have to choose among space-themed dishes. It’s all surprisingly excellent, and if you pass something up, you’re unlikely to see it again. (I’m still dreaming of the “meteor” Scotch egg fried in cake batter that’s served only at departure breakfast.) Despite, or because of their bizarre electric color, the Felucian blue shrimp are one of the most talked-about food items so far: These are tiger shrimp coated in naturally blue butterfly pea protein powder and served on dry ice. As with many dishes here, it’s a familiar flavor profile that looks completely off-planet.

Walt Disney World is famously accommodating with regard to dietary restrictions, and Galactic Starcruiser is no exception. Russell, a vegan, raved over plant-based biscuits and gravy among many dishes he was offered on a special menu. “I didn’t expect to see that,” he says.

Immediately enlist tech support

While this isn’t a vacation in which you’re meant to unplug, the reliance on screens and apps may catch many Starcruisers by surprise. For someone looking to escape Slack for a few days, being tied to the “datapad”—which is housed within the Play Disney Parks app—can feel disconcertingly similar.

There are still some kinks to work out. For now, guests are loaned iPhones; eventually they will be able to use their own devices. Until then, you may be juggling two phones just to keep yours handy as a camera. And glitches happen. Sarasota mom Nordstrom felt she missed out on activities because her datapad had technical difficulties—which is hard to make up for when you only have 48 hours on board. If you suffer a similar problem, notify staff right away rather than fiddle patiently. They are helpful and quick with troubleshooting.

Don’t write off your time in the theme park

Even if you’ve previously visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll feel different walking around its planet Batuu as a Starcruiser. Hotel guests should take advantage of the option to spend a few hours in the park, an itinerary suggestion that’s included in the overall price tag. Doing so gets you a version of VIP Tour services—a $4,500-a-day line-cutting concierge program—that offers expedited entry into both of the park’s major attractions, private themed transportation, and dedicated park staff to cater to random needs. Plus, you’ll receive a litany of datapad missions to complete on Batuu, all with the potential to reshape your last few hours aboard Starcruiser.

Find your inner extrovert

One of Galactic Starcruiser’s shortcomings, for some people, is that it fails to lay a clear trail of breadcrumbs to suck reluctant newbies into the narrative. This means that unless you put yourself out there—in a way you may not have done since 2019, if ever—you’ll be limited to a set of standard experiences. “You have to choose your own involvement,” says Nick Ghanbarian, who booked one of the first sailings with his Star Wars podcast co-host. “You can’t just show up and expect to have a great experience. You really have to buy in.”

The key is starting conversations with characters in order to yield those super special experiences—such as seeing Yoda emerge from a Jedi holocron, that only a select few will uncover. “If you’re not doing that, I don’t think you’re doing it right,” says Maciel. While many people dress up in costume, it’s generally easy to tell who’s a guest, who’s part of the regular crew, and which cast members are worth rubbing elbows with.

Prepare to be exhausted—and rewarded

You shouldn’t worry about being cooped up in a 100-room spaceship with zero sunlight. It’s not an issue for most, and there’s a “climate simulator”—an interior garden—for quick breathers if you get cabin fever. What you must prepare for is the exhausting pace and lickety-split jumble of meetings, rendezvous, and gatherings on an oft-changing itinerary that’s continually updated with activity. (That’s assuming you take our advice and lean in.)

If you’re planning to couple this experience with a few days in the Disney parks, it should come as the memorable climax at the end of your Florida trip, not the first chapter.

If Galactic Starcruiser is draining, it’s also emotionally rewarding. “I don't think I've ever spent a couple days with a group of people feeling completely and totally free and comfortable to be my most authentic self in the way I did on this trip,” says Russell, the musician.

Between the rich storytelling and the role playing, it’s also the ultimate escape—priceless after two years of pandemic fatigue. “I just got this sense of relief from everyone,” explains Ghanbarian. “You could really forget about the real world for a minute.”

