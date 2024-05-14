(Bloomberg) -- Hulu acquired the rights to a new special from stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan, the first in what the Walt Disney Co.-controlled streaming service says will be a regular slot for comics.

Gaffigan’s show, The Skinny, will debut Nov. 22 under the banner of “Hulu’s Laughing Now.” This will be the 11th special from Gaffigan, who has been one of the top-billed comedians in the world for more than a decade, but it’s his first for Hulu.

Hulu is making a concerted push into stand-up comedy to build out a programming slate that already includes popular series such as Only Murders in the Building and The Bear. The company has also acquired the rights to specials that previously aired elsewhere and will carry a new original comedy show every month.

Interest in stand-up comedy has soared over the last 10 years. Ticket sales for live shows have nearly tripled while streaming services now regularly spend more than $10 million for the rights to a performance from a top entertainer.

Comedians attribute the boom to the internet, namely social media, podcasts and Netflix Inc. The streaming giant has dominated the genre in recent years, releasing more shows than all of its competitors combined. It’s the home of almost all of the biggest names in the industry, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld.

Yet rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Hulu see an opportunity to peel off certain stars and differentiate themselves from their larger foe. (Gaffigan has already taped a special for Amazon.)

Hulu plans to release a smaller number of specials, giving each one marketing support and promotion to help it cut through the noise.

“We are focused on a few of the best in class,” Craig Erwich, president of the Disney Television Group, said in an interview. “We want each of these things to feel like a special event.”

Gaffigan, who has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, taped the new show earlier this year at the Wilbur Theater in Boston. It will debut on Hulu and Disney+ simultaneously.

