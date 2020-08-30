(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s long-delayed “New Mutants” debuted at No. 1 at the box office this weekend, generating $7 million in U.S. ticket sales and $9.9 million globally, researcher Comscore Inc. said Sunday, as more theaters reopened.

The debut marks one of the lowest-ever box-office takes for a major Disney film. But measures of success have changed in the coronavirus era, especially with theaters in New York and California mostly still closed. Last week’s No. 1 film, the independent studio release “Unhinged,” took in only $4 million in North America.

The improving box-office performance partly reflects a wider swath of theaters being open again. But it also shows moviegoers responding to the theaters’ more-frequent cleaning and other steps. Owners have had to limit ticket sales to adhere to social-distancing rules, slowing any recovery.

Almost 50% of all locations in U.S. and Canada had reopened as of this weekend, up from one-third as of last weekend. Movies that opened in international markets did better than those only in the U.S.

“Little Women,” a film by Columbia Pictures and actress Greta Gerwig that premiered back in December, raised its cumulative global ticket sales this weekend to $216.6 million, with international audiences contributing half of the sales.

Disney Strategies

Disney’s strategy for its films this year shows what an odd time it is for the movie business. “The New Mutants,” which follows a group of extraordinary teens, is opening exclusively in theaters. But next week, Disney will release its highly awaited live-action film “Mulan” on the Disney+ streaming service for $30.

While most potential blockbusters have been delayed, studios are using the pandemic to test new distribution models. Universal Pictures’ “Trolls World Tour” was released online and performed well with at-home audiences.

This weekend, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer opted to release “Bill & Ted Face the Music” on demand and in some theaters. Alamo Drafthouse offered guests free showings of the movie earlier this week, as part of its reopening plans. The film was produced at a cost of $25 million.

Another test for U.S. theaters looms next week. On Sept. 3, AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros. will have its domestic release for “Tenet,” a Christopher Nolan sci-fi thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. According to Comscore, Warner Bros. said “Tenet” grossed in excess of $53 million this weekend across 41 international markets, including opening as the top film in Canada.

The studio took the unusual move of releasing it in the U.S. last, and plans to keep it in theaters longer than the usual two or three months. It is expected to become a hit for Warner Bros., despite the pandemic.

