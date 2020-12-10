(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. unveiled a slate of upcoming movies and shows Thursday that’s heavy on remakes and spinoffs, including new Star Wars and Indiana Jones films.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said at an investor presentation that 80% of the new projects will be heading to the company’s growing array of streaming services. That includes high-profile films such as “Peter Pan & Wendy” and the live-action “Pinocchio,” which had been seen as big-screen features.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.