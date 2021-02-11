(Bloomberg) -- Lucasfilm Ltd., a unit of the Walt Disney Co., said it has no plans to work in the future with Gina Carano, “The Mandalorian” star who posted comments on social media that many criticized as anti-Semitic.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the company said in a Feb. 10 statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

One image she posted on Instagram, since deleted, included that of a half-naked woman being chased down the street during the Holocaust, according to Deadline, the entertainment website which reported on Lucasfilm’s statement earlier Wednesday.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

She could not immediately be reached for comment on Disney’s action against her.

Runaway Hit

Her talent agency, United Talent Agency, and publicity firm, ID Public Relations, both said they are no longer working with her.

A mixed martial arts fighter who transitioned into a TV career, Carano had been one of the stars of “The Mandalorian,” the first-live action show based in the Star Wars universe and a runaway hit for the company’s new Disney+ streaming service. She had been featured in both seasons of the show, playing a former rebel solider who becomes the title character’s mercenary sidekick.

A supporter of Donald Trump, Carano had previously shared views on the internet about alleged voter fraud in the U.S. presidential election and against mask wearing during the pandemic.

In an interview last month with a video blogger who goes by the name Drunk 3PO, Carano said: “I’m going to stick around, and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social-media presence. So I focus more on those people. I bring the fire out in people. I’m not sure why.”

